Remembering Pearl Harbor Day

Americans honor the 79th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii

(KYMA, KECY) - December 7, 1941, a day to remember the heroes who lost their lives during the Pearl Harbor attack and the survivors who were forever shaped by the events on that day.

On this day, we remember the heroes who lost their lives during the #PearlHarbor attack in 1941 and the survivors who were forever shaped by the events on that day. #HonorThem #PearlHarbor79 pic.twitter.com/Z2iH3z18kN — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) December 7, 2020

According to the National Park Service, Congress designated Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in August 1994.

USA Today reports this year, due to pandemic, a small, intimate gathering of veterans will be held at Pearl Harbor Visitor Center but closed to the public.

Some facts surrounding that day in U.S. History.

What happened during the attack on Pearl Harbor?

According to the History Channel, just before 8 a.m. on that Sunday morning, hundreds of Japanese fighter planes descended on the base, where they managed to destroy or damage nearly 20 American naval vessels, including eight battleships, and over 300 aircrafts.

How many people died during the attack?

According to Visit Pearl Harbor, the total number of military personnel killed was 2,335. Including 2,008 navy personnel, 109 marines, and 218 army.

68 civilians were also killed bringing the total to 2,403.

1,177 people were from the USS Arizona.

The number of wounded people came to 1,143 with 710 navy, 69 marines, 364 army, and 103 civilians.

Total Japanese personnel losses were 55 men.

How many survivors remain?

According to Stars and Stripes, only two living survivors of the battleship remain alive, Lou Conter and Ken Potts. Donald Stratton, a sailor on the USS Arizona passed away in February 2020.