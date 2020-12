Top Stories

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One person was injured following an apartment fire in El Centro.

Sunday, El Centro firefighters responded to a second alarm fire on the 800 block of El Centro Avenue.

There was heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.

Crew was able to prevent the fire from spreading to other apartment units.

The injured person was transported by AMR.

No firefighters were hurt.