Candy Cane Lane resident offers decorating tips

The time for lighting up your home is here - News 11's Arlette Yousif gets advice from a local expert

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma's own Candy Cane Lane is already lighting up the night sky. The extravagant decorations on Avenue A, 28th Street and Vista Lane are something to admire.

Part of Fay Bryan's annual Christmas light extravaganza

Fay Bryan has been a Candy Cane Lane resident since 1998. She says the tradition began long before she moved into the neighborhood.

"If somebody sells their house, they pass on their lights usually and they let them know the tradition that, that, we do and we don’t really discuss it, usually. I start putting them up the beginning of November ‘cause it takes me a while and uh, but we turn them on Thanksgiving. I do. Or the day after, soon after," says Bryan.

Candy Cane Lane is a Yuma holiday tradition

Decorating your home while social distancing can be safe and fun. Pre-lit Christmas trees, lights and other decor are available online. Pre-order and pick up in stores to do your part in social distancing.

Bryan starts working on her lights in November

Friday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif gives you more advice for making this merry and bright.