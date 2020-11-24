Agents locate and save injured man following dirt bike accident

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a missing man near the Andrade Port of Entry last Saturday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says the man's co-workers notified agents of a missing contracted employee after taking off a dirt bike ride during his lunch break.

They said the man never made it back to work.

The Yuma Sector Border Search, Trauma and Rescue Team (BORSTAR) and an Air and Marine Operations (AMO) found the missing man by the old All American Canal, just a mile west over of Sidewinder Road.

CBP says the man apparently crashed his dirt bike and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics took the man to a Phoenix hospital.