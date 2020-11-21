Drive-thru balloon glow lights up night sky for community

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Caballeros de Yuma will host the 30th annual Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival this weekend.

Saturday night's festivities looked a little different.

The annual Chretin's balloon glow because of social-distancing requirements was drive-thru only.

The event started at 22nd avenue running to 12th avenue. It was quite the turn-out, cars were lined up on 1st street waiting to get into the drive-thru.

Due to the pandemic, there will be some restrictions.

The main launch field was closed to the public.

But Saturday's event still gave the public a safe view from a safe distance all while syncing your car radio up to the balloons.





You can see the big Applebees balloon and the main sponsor for the Saturday night event - Chretins.

Coming up Sunday morning, mass ascensions begin very early around sunrise.

Steve Legors is the Chairman of the 2020 Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival.

“So the balloon launches again from west wetlands. So about seven o'clock or so, and weather permitting we'll try to get them up, we weren't able to do that this morning but we're hoping for the best tomorrow morning so we can launch all ten balloons,” he explained.

The chairman says he felt it was important to bring something to the community to allow people to get out.