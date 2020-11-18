BREAKING News: YUHSD schools to transition back to distance learning

Top Stories

Rise in coronavirus cases contributes to decision

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) schools will transition back to distance-learning beginning Monday, November 23rd.

According to YUHSD's website, Superintendent Gina Thompson's recommendation to return to distance learning was approved during a special meeting Wednesday night by the Yuma Union High School District Governing Board.

Students are expected to be on-camera, ready for classes Monday thru Friday, beginning at their regular start time.

YUHSD will continue drive-thru and grab-and-go nutrition services from 11:30a.m. to 1:30p.m.

Extracurriculars, including Winter sports practices, will be paused but coaches will still be able to work with student athletes virtually.

YUHSD saying that the decision was made to return to distance learning with 'the interest of student and staff health and safety' and the governing board will evaluate COVID-19 metrics in December and January 'to determine when it is appropriate to move into a different offering for instruction.'

For more information on specific dates, schedules, and student checklists please visit the YUHSD website or click here.