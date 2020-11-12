Baja California at risk of going back to red light due to COVID-19 cases

Top Stories

The secretary of health says due to the number and trend of active Covid-19 cases, the chances of returning to red light are high.

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials say there's still a possibility for Baja California to return to the red light due to increased COVID-19 cases.

La Voz de la Frontera reports the Secretary of Health in the State, Alonso Pérez Rico, said if they return to the red light, officials will suspend all activities considered non-essential.

He says, "Baja California this week, and the following week we will be in orange, but we will no longer be able to say that we are in a solid orange, we are in an orange, and it is our responsibility as a society, as a community, as the government."

Sources say the epidemiological traffic light only changes from one color to another with 10 metrics that the federal government considers. One of them is the positivity index; it is the total of active cases, hospitalizations, and mobility.

Pérez Rico assured that at this time, due to the number and trend of active cases of Covid-19, the chances of returning to the red light are high since it is no longer solid orange.