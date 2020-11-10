Mexicali prepares for “Black Friday” amid the pandemic

Top Stories

This year the commercial event will look different with 12 days of discounts.

MEXICALI, B.C. (T3) - Starting this week until November 20, 'Black Friday' kicks off in almost every store in Mexicali.

Due to the pandemic and businesses having to close for months, owners have extended their offers for the next 12 days. l

The president of the National Chamber of Commerce in Mexicali, Lidia Granados Pacheco, says the sales will benefit business owners who have lost 70 percent of its consumers.

With border restrictions extended in place, it has economically hurt many business owners.

However, she said U.S. residents also visit the local shops to take advantage of the sales, with some deals being better than those in their city.

Health officials will install sanitary filters to make it a safe event for consumers following safety and health protocols.