Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 1:48 pm

Mexicali prepares for “Black Friday” amid the pandemic

IMG_4F2FA04B76EE-1

This year the commercial event will look different with 12 days of discounts.

MEXICALI, B.C. (T3) - Starting this week until November 20, 'Black Friday' kicks off in almost every store in Mexicali.

Due to the pandemic and businesses having to close for months, owners have extended their offers for the next 12 days. l

The president of the National Chamber of Commerce in Mexicali, Lidia Granados Pacheco, says the sales will benefit business owners who have lost 70 percent of its consumers.

With border restrictions extended in place, it has economically hurt many business owners.

However, she said U.S. residents also visit the local shops to take advantage of the sales, with some deals being better than those in their city.

Health officials will install sanitary filters to make it a safe event for consumers following safety and health protocols.

Coronavirus / Mexico / News

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content