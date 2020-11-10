Lawyers Still Can’t Find Parents of Separated Migrant Children

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Lawyers looking for the parents of children separated at the U.S. Mexico border are still waiting for contact information.

According to the ACLU, the federal government hasn't handed over those details for one hundred families.

A court filing last month showed lawyers have been unable to reach the parents of 545 children separated from them during the Trump Administration's "Zero tolerance" immigration policy.

The ACLU is saying that number is actually 665 children who have not been reunited with parents.

They are thought to be living in the U.S. with sponsors, but lawyers believe two-thirds of their parents have been deported without them.