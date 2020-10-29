YRMC prepares for possible second wave of COVID-19 cases

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has a total of 24 coronavirus patients in its care, six are in the ICU.

With a slight rise in cases, the hospital is revealing some of its proactive planning.

If there were to be a second wave, YRMC says it is prepared following this summer’s rush of cases.

Back in July, the highest peak of patients topped out at 165.

Forcing YRMC to make space for three covid units.

The hospital would have to exceed more than 40 covid patients to re-open one of those units.

Machele Headington, V.P. of Marketing & Communications, explains.

“We did have our teams, as we continue to look at this you know we have a task force team that meets on a regular basis our covid team. We're still meeting weekly and sometimes more often. And then we have subcommittees that are working regularly also. We are predicting right now that we would continue. If we continue this trend that we would see an uptick and peak again, in the middle of January.”

Yuma Regional’s main 42-bed ICU is split into two sections making it easier to separate covid patients including 25 self-insolation units.

