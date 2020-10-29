13 On Your Side Special Report: ‘Faded Proposition’: Prop 207

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - With days away from the election, Arizonans will vote on one proposition that will change the face of the Grand Canyon State.

Prop 207 better known as the 'Smart and Safe Act' is an Arizona proposition on the 2020 ballot that will legalize the recreational adult-use of Cannabis in Arizona.

It made an appearance back in 2016 as Prop 205, but it failed after a very short margin of 51-48.

Flash forward to this election and we are seeing a divided opinion amongst Arizonans yet again.

In a survey conducted by OH Predictive Insights, 600 voters were surveyed on where they stood with Prop 207. 46 percent were in favor, 45 percent were against it and 9 percent were undecided.

"The goal is to prevent people from going to the black market for recreational marijuana," said Dr. Elaine Burns a Medical Marijuana expert shares a huge reason for the propostion. "Because we're talking recreation now.”

On the opposing side, support from several law enforcement agencies and Governor Doug Ducey are fueling the split decision.

Joanna Duka with Arizonans for Health and Public Safety is part of the 'No on 207' she encourages voters to 'really see what Prop 207 is about' she also worries that this is a huge threat to public safety.

“17 pages of sweeping change to Arizona law," said Duka. "It's going to affect I think all of the areas that are key to Arizona.”

Funding for community colleges, addiction prevention resources as well as underage use prevention resources are just some of the plans that the 'yes' campaign has proposed.

“Particularly in Yuma, you're on the Arizona side of the Colorado River and you're facing a felony for having a joint in your pocket," said Stacy Pearson, spokesperson for 'Yes on 207'. "You're on the California side of the Colorado River and it's legal.”

If 207 passes, it would give over 200,000 Arizonans the chance to get their records expunged of petty marijuana related charges

