High pollution advisory for Yuma on Monday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) issued a high pollution advisory in Yuma for Monday, October 26.

People most vulnerable to the air pollution include children, older adults, and people with heart or lung disease suffering from asthma and bronchitis.

Be on the lookout for symptoms such as itchy eyes, nose, throat, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and upper respiratory issues.

ADEQ strongly advises to avoid the following.

Avoid dirt roads.

Avoid the use of leaf blowers.

Ride transit, carpool or telework.

Eliminate all unnecessary driving and/or combine trips.

Use gas or electric instead of burning wood

Limit the lighting of fireworks

If burning wood for heat or food preparation, use dry wood (burning wet wood releases more particulate matter)

