YUMA. Ariz. (KYMA. KECY) - The I-8 is closed in both directions at Milepost 7 in Yuma.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says there is a law enforcement incident happening on the interstate, but there is no further information.

Expect heavy delays. All drivers will need to take an alternate route.

It is unknown when the I-8 is expected to reopen.

