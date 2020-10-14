Heat advisory in effect for Southern California

Top Stories

Officials are warning people to drink plenty of water, prepare for blackouts

A heat advisory is in effect in for Southern California as a heat wave rolls through the region.

Temperatures in the San Fernando valley and Los Angeles county are expected to stay in the upper 90s for most of the week.



Forecasters say the region could even see triple-digit temperatures.

Authorities are urging folks to stay inside and take precautions if they go out. People should wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing and carry plenty of water.



City leaders are also reminding the public not to leave pets or kids inside hot car, and to keep an eye on seniors who could become vulnerable in the heat.



The heat wave is also sparking fears of wildfires: red flag warnings are in effect in some parts of the state, and PG&E has warned customers there will be blackouts in the coming days.



The heat wave is expected to last until the weekend.