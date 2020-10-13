Día de los Muertos decorations going on in Mexico City

Top Stories

Annual holiday still going on this year despite covid-19 concerns

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico City is decorating for its annual Day of the Dead celebrations.



Colorful skulls line a popular street in Mexico's capital city as the nation gets ready for its "Dia de los Muertos", or "Day of the dead" festivities.



The holiday is celebrated every year from October 31st through November 2 honoring the lives of dead family and friends.



Celebrations usually include parties, parades, and festivals, but all of that will be scaled back this year due to concerns over the coronavirus.



To keep things colorful, and safe though, Mexico City's decorations are kept outside with plenty of distance between them.