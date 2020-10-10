Yuma Police and Fire Department Respond to Car Crash on W 16th St.

Top Stories

Two-Vehicle Collision Leaves One Person Hospitalized

Yuma Police Department along with Yuma Fire Department responded to a car crash around 10 P.M. Friday night on W 16th ST. and S Avenue B.

The intersection was closed off for about an hour while police tried to contain the scene.

Both cars sustained considerable damage before being towed from the scene, broken glass and other debris littered the surrounding streets.

Officers say two cars were involved in the crash, and one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police believe alcohol was not a factor in the incident.