CBP officers seize more than $2M worth of drugs in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested a man at the Calexico Port of Entry after they say he attempted to smuggle more than $2 million worth of drugs in his vehicle.

CBP says the incident happened on October 1, around 4 in the morning.

Officers sent a man driving a 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander to a secondary inspection of his vehicle. An x-ray imaging system operator found abnormalities within all four doors, dashboard, and quarter panels of the car.

After a canine alerted to the doors and rear bumper, they found 20 packages of fentanyl weighing 48 pounds and 121 packages of methamphetamine hidden in the floor, gas tank, seats, and spare tire of the car. The meth weighed 517 pounds.

CBP says the man was arrested, the car was seized, and so were the drugs.