Community celebrates the life of local teen who passed away from cancer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Earlier this week we shared a story of a well-known teenager in the community passing away from cancer.

Now the community is coming together to remember him.

A few dozen motorcyclists along with family and friends came out to celebrate the life of 19-year-old Benny Rodriguez.

He past away last week after a long battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. One of the most common types of blood cancers in children.

Bikers from across the community met this morning at Chretins Mexican food restaurant then traveling to San Luis before heading back to Yuma.

Many came out to remember the teen and his family says they are so thankful for the community's outpouring of support.

News 11 spoke with his dad, Rudy Rodriguez, he reflects on Benny’s courageous attitude.

“You know, he was going through a lot of pains with the chemo, steroids, all the medicines, and his lungs - the kid never complained.”

“He's a strong kid and he always put everybody before him,” Rodriguez added.

“I learned a lot through him because you know just. He was a very caring kid man he cared about everybody. He cared about what I thought about sally (benny’s mother),” Benny's father said.

Rodriguez says he’s proud of his son and how strong he was during the tough fight.

“I told him you know before he even passed and I told him on facetime how proud of him I was because he always used to tell us that he felt like he was a disappointment to us or an inconvenience as our son. [I said] Don't ever say that,” Rodriguez explained.

Benny’s legacy lives on in everyone who knew him.

“Son, if you're listening up I’m proud of you, ill always be proud of you. I think of him every day. I’d tell him, he made a big impact, and a lot of people here in town and the kids have cancer - he was just an inspiration everybody," he said. "I couldn't be more proud of it as a dad and his mom couldn't be more proud as a mother,” Benny's father added.

Along with the motorcycle run, many people from the community came out to the Fraternal Order of Eagles. There was food catered and the family raffled off prizes all in remembrance of a teenager taken too soon.