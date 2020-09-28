Motorcyclist killed in crash

Top Stories

Deputies say rider wrecked on a curve on Somerton Avenue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man died this weekend after wrecking his motorcycle in the South County.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says it happened just after 11 Saturday night on Somerton Avenue.

Deputies say 60-year-old Raul Raveles was riding his motorcycle up Somerton Avenue when he failed to negotiate the curve at 8th Street. They say the bike went off the road, and Raveles was thrown off.

Paramedics took him to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) but doctors could not save him. Raveles died at the hospital.

YCSO says alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

Deputies urge anyone with information on the crash to call 928-783-4427

or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip on YCSO's website.