YPD: Sex offender has new address in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Police is notifying the community of a level sex offender 2 living in Yuma.
The Yuma Police Department said Diego Rivera-Valencia, 51, now lives at the 1700 block of W. Camino Soledad in Yuma.
He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 300 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
On March 27, 1989, Rivera-Valencia pled guilty to 1 count of Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14 years.
On April 01, 2009, Diego Rivera-Valencia pled guilty to 1 count of Failure to Register.
He is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.
