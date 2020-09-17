YCSO looking for Trump campaign sign stealer

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said deputies are looking for a person who stole a Trump campaign sign from just outside someone's home.

YCSO said the theft happened Wednesday night in the Mesa Del Sol neighborhood. They shared a home surveillance video with News 11, where deputies said the person can be seen stealing the sign.

YCSO said the suspect was wearing a black sweater and light colored pants.

The getaway vehicle was a light colored SUV, and YCSO said the person is seen exiting the rear passenger door and getting back in with the sign.

YCSO is asking the public for assistance in identifying the person on video and to report any damaged or stolen political signs to your local law enforcement agency.

Per Arizona Revised Statue 16-1019.A, it is a class 2 misdemeanor for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office without authorization.

Courtesy YCSO

Anyone with any information regarding this incident, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.