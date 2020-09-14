Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 6:25 am

Crane School District to hold meeting to discuss reopening plans

crane-school-district-squarelogo-1451487592766
CSD

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Crane School District will hold a meeting on Monday, September 14, for the possibility of reopening dates for in-person learning.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Due to social distancing, the meeting will not be opened to the public.

If you have questions or would like to make a comment during the meeting, email your comments directly to mencinas@craneschools.org. The comments should be submitted by today no later than 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Education / News / Yuma County

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply