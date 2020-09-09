Arizona ice skater accused of having sex with a 14-year-old

Top Stories

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-A 20-year-old international skate dancer from Arizona faces multiple charges for having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old, according to sheriffs.

AzFamily reports Dane Ayers met the victim when he was 19 years old at a training facility in Estero, Florida, just south of Fort Myers.

According to sheriffs, the incident happened between Sept. of 2019 and December of 2019, in various cities.

The victim told sheriffs that she had sex with Ayers at the Hertz Arena (where she began training with him), and other places. During their alleged relationship, Ayers befriended the victim's parents and allowed her to go with him to the movies and mall.

However, the relationship took a turn when the victim's parents noticed changes in their daughter's behavior, including self-harm. A mental health professional then reported that information to the Florida Department of Children and Families. Sources say the relationship ended when Ayers moved from Florida to Arizona and told the victim "not to tell anyone."

During the investigation, Ayers was suspended from skating activities.

On September 2, the company ruled Ayers would not be eligible to participate in any ice skating events or competitions.

Ayers was arrested on Sept. 8. and is charged with lewd or lascivious behavior/battery of a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.

He was held on $20,000 bond but has since been released.