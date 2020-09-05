News 11’s Labor Day Wrap Up: Packed rivers, new travel expectations, and power outages

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Whether you're staying in town this labor day or heading out… things are heating up in our area, literally. There are new travel expectations and large crowds in Yuma, for this holiday weekend.

The shore packed with tents and people all around while locals also enjoyed the river in their tubes and jet skis.

The pandemic is not stopping people from enjoying the long weekend. On Saturday, many came to enjoy the sunny and hot weather at Gateway Park in Yuma.

Meanwhile, up in the sky, air travel numbers are up as the Labor Day weekend takes off. The TSA has some new security measures for travelers.

Back on Thursday, we saw the highest passenger volume, nationwide, since the pandemic began, but the number is still far fewer than previous Labor Days.

2.5 million passengers would generally travel the holiday weekend. Yesterday saw a bit over 800,770.

In Yuma, an excessive heat warning runs until Tuesday.

Over in Southern California, excessive heat warnings are in effect in several counties until after sundown on Monday.

On top of the heatwave, there’s a voluntary call to conserve power statewide - which will be in effect through Monday night.

This time last year in Yuma things were a lot different - packed lakes, many events and concerts, and a lot of socializing.

News 11 asked locals how they are working through the changes the pandemic has created.

“I’m here to just enjoy a good Saturday, we noticed that the weather was pretty good it's kind of hot, but it's still enjoyable out here the water is perfect,” says Lila Munoz a resident.

“Common sense masks sanitizing distance, you know, just your surroundings, you just gotta be aware more common sense,” she added.

"Distance from everyone else, you know just enjoying time with personal family," said Emily Machado a resident.

If you are planning to travel by car, Labor Day gas prices are set to be the lowest since 2004.

In Arizona, you’ll see gas prices around $2.32.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline rose to $2.23.

In the past decade, the lowest price for gas on labor day was in 2016 when an average gallon range up at $2.20.

Back in Yuma, there is a countywide mask mandate, but most chose not to wear one out at Gateway Park.