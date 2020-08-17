Republican Party on the quest for more Yuma voters

Top Stories

Republicans have surpassed Democrats in 2020 voter registration in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Secretary of State statistics already showing Republicans have surpassed Democrats in 2020 voter registration by close to 97,000 Arizona voters.

But even with the slight upper hand, the Republican party isn’t letting up on getting more voters on their side.

Monday, each person making their way into the Yuma County GOP office had at least two things in common, they support President Donald Trump serving another term in the highest office, and they’re ready to do their part to ensure he holds his seat.

Ahead of the President's Tuesday visit to Yuma, just about a dozen volunteers attended the Trump Victory Leadership Initiative training.

The event was focused on contacting and registering new Republican voters.

U.S. Representative for Arizona's 4th District, Paul Gosar, said, “It’s a pivotal time in our history we want to get people out.”

Rep. Gosar addressed the wide-eyed crowd with an American flag pin purposely pinned upside down.

He says the nation is in distress as the 2020 election can either tip left or right.

“In District 4 we were a little low in regards to the percentage of our votes in the primary. So we can't leave anything at home,” Gosar said.

Also speaking before the group, Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward.

Dr. Ward believes Republican turnout in rural communities will be one of the reasons there is a big victory for President Trump and Republicans down the ballot.

Though there’s been some controversy surrounding the U.S. Postal Service’s new operational changes and funding, both Gosar and Ward are confident Arizona is more than ready to handle this election.

Ward said, “[Arizona] has been doing mail-in ballots for a long time, not just randomized send out ballots, and expecting them to come back, voting.”

Gosar answered, “If you can watch a game [or] go-to Target, you can stand in line to cast your ballot on November 3rd.”

Monday night is opening night of the Democratic National Convention, however, Ward is demanding a side by side in-person debate between Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.