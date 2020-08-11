Yuma’s state representatives react to Biden’s choice of running mate

Top Stories

Opinions split along party lines

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rep. Tim Dunn (R- District 13) and Rep. Charlene Fernandez (D-District 4) shared mixed reactions to presidential candidate Joe Biden's choice for vice president, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif).

Rep. Fernandez who is running to keep her seat in the Arizona House says Biden's choice will only help his campaign.

"Senator Harris, she's obviously an accomplished woman and senator and public defender and you know, we can go way back," Fernandez said.

But, Rep. Dunn says the pick actually gives President Donald Trump an advantage in the November election.

"With her progressive politics from California Berkeley, you know, I think it's going to help Trump's campaign because we don't want to California our America," Dunn said.

Dunn also believes Biden chose Harris to make a statement about Harris' gender and race.

"It's interesting. Did he pick the right, the best candidate or did he pick someone based on the different boxes he was checking off as far as racial and as far as being a woman?" Dunn asked.

Fernandez disagrees and says Democratic voters just want a change in government.

"I think people are going to look beyond that she's a woman. That he's a man. They just want people to lead," Fernandez said. "We've had such a lack of leadership from the White House. It will be a welcomed change to have two individuals that are strong. That care about people in this country."

Only time will tell come November 3.