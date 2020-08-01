More than 11k cases of coronavirus in Yuma County

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County hit 11,000 cases of the coronavirus today. County health officials reported 188 new cases of the virus along with 5 new deaths.

There is now a county-wide total of 11,084. The death toll now sits at 260. More than 53,000 people have been tested for the virus. And 856 patients have been released from the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Source: Yuma County Public Health Services District

Yuma Regional Medical Center COVID-19 Update for August 1, 2020: