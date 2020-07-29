Yuma toddler drowns in backyard pool

Top Stories

Tragedy marks third child drowning this summer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another young child has drowned in a swimming pool in Yuma.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says a two-year-old boy was found in the pool just before 10:30 Wednesday morning at a home in the city's south-central area. It's unclear how long he'd been in the water.

Firefighters say the family performed CPR on the child, and paramedics continued to try to revive him, but the little boy did not respond. Doctors at Yuma Regional Medical Center late pronounced him dead.

YFD says the little boy and his mother were visiting from out of state. Firefighters say no one saw him leave the house, but they say the child did have access to the backyard through a regular door and a doggie door. The pool was fenced, but the gate was not secured.

This is the third child drowning Yuma has seen this summer. In June, a two-year-old and a three-year-old passed away in backyard pools.

Arizona has one of the highest child drowning rates in the country, and kids under four are at the greatest risk.

Because of these sad facts, YFD urges parents, family, and friends of those with young children, to practice the "ABC's of Drowning Prevention."

A - Adult supervision

If children are around water (any water, not just a backyard pool), they need constant, responsible, undistracted, adult supervision. Designate a “Water Watcher” whose only responsibility is to watch the children.

B - Barriers

Every pool should be enclosed by a barrier fence at least 4 to 5-feet high. It should have a self-closing, self-latching gate that must be kept closed at all times. Door and pool alarms are also added security.

C - Classes

Learn how to perform CPR so you're prepared for an emergency. It's also a good idea to enroll children in swim classes.