More than 200 new cases of coronavirus in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County health officials confirmed more than 200 new cases of coronavirus Sunday.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 207 new cases. This brings the countywide total to 9,301. Health officials also reported 5 more deaths that brings the death toll across Yuma County to 188.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) discharged 8 coronavirus patients, and more than 1,000 patients were tested.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Sunday, July 19, 2020

Total confirmed cases9,301+207﻿
Total patients tested46,549+1,006﻿
Total deaths188+5﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized114---﻿
ICU Patients24-3﻿
Ventilators in use/available1729﻿
Patients discharged710+8﻿
Surge Transfers﻿---152 total
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female Patients4,896+10353%
Male Patients4,405+10447%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 201,230+2913%
20-444,229+9246%
45-541,426+4015%
55-641,233+2313%
65+1,183+2313%

*Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 143,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,700 deaths across the state.

