GESD teachers host rally in support of delaying in-class learning

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Teachers in the Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD) say they feel the support at a district level but not on a state or national level.

Arizona's governor pushed back the reopening school date by only a couple of weeks. Teachers I spoke with say that's just not enough time.

They believe there should be additional time to adequately prepare their classrooms and campuses for the challenges life brings us with this virus.

In this particular school district, parents are given the choice to send their students back to school or use an online education platform.

The biggest concern GESD teachers have is passing along the virus and communal spread.

Luisa Arreola is a teacher with the San Luis school district.

“Working amid the coronavirus, it is hard because we do have teachers with underlying issues we do, we do not all of them but we do end up having them exposed and what's going to happen if I expose students or if I come in contact with the coronavirus I'm gonna expose my students to it. And that's another 14 days and they're gonna have to be quarantined plus myself,” she said.

Another teacher from the school district, Alejandra Padilla, says there are differences between elementary and junior high students.

“Since we are junior high teachers. We do, we do have students coming in and out every hour. So that is more challenging for us than elementary,” Padilla explained.

Teachers, parents, staff members, and allies will meet near san luis city hall located at 1st avenue and union st on Wednesday, July 22, at 5 P.M. The organizers are encouraging all residents of Yuma County to drive, honk, and decorate cars with positive messages.

Also happening next week, Governor Ducey and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman are expected to announce more details on the reopening of schools in Arizona.