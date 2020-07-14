Stolen truck last seen in Westmorland, family says

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-UPDATE

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says the truck was last seen in Westmorland, according to the Valdez Family. YCSO has yet to locate the stolen vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Valdez family is devastated after their vehicle is stolen from their home near Somerton Avenue and County 11.

The family says the 2006 gray F-250 was taken on Monday. A truck that once belonged to their father Joe Valdez.

They say the vehicle is more than an economic value for the Valdez family, it has sentimental value. The vehicle was the only memory they had of their father that passed away from a motorcycle accident in late 2019.

"The loss of him is not something we have been able to overcome," said Jaqueline Valdez, daughter-in-law of the deceased.

The robbery was reported to the Yuma Sheriff's Office, and the Department of Customs and Border Protection has been alerted in case an attempt is made to cross the truck into Mexican territory.

The Valdez family asks those who took the vehicle to return it since it is a memory of their relative and had sentimental value such as a rosary that belonged to their father.

The truck has a dent to the rear side of the driver's side and bulldog decals and the phrase "Semper Fidelis" on the back window.

Anyone with information to help locate the truck can contact the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at (928) 783-4427.