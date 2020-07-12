Imperial County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

Top Stories

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) is asking for the public's help in finding a woman from Winterhaven.

ICSO says on Tuesday, June 30, it received a call in reference to Diana Rose Alejandre Garcia Gonzalez's disappearance.

It says Gonzalez was last known to be in Winterhaven with her girlfriend, Danielle Meeden.

Gonzalez had last been in contact with her family since April. However, ICSO believes Gonzalez disappeared in early May from her home. Gonzalez left behind a cellphone and personal belongings.

ICSO says Gonzalez is known to travel back and forth from Yuma, Winterhaven, and Mexico.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance or whereabouts of Diane Rose Alejandre Garcia Gonzalez is asked to contact the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at 442-265-2105.