Winterhaven family experiencing hardship after house fire

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A house fire in Winterhaven left a family of 12 homeless. Now the family is trying to recover after losing their home.

On Thursday, the family’s house was burned down after a fire started in a mobile home parked behind the house… it quickly spread to the home.

This couldn’t have come at a worse time for this family. The homeowner’s son is fighting cancer and they both have tested positive for COVID-19. They lost many valuables, but more importantly, his cancer medications.

But a glimmer of hope for the family of 12. The Quechan Tribe assisting by putting the family in a couple motel rooms. Kelley hammond, the homeowner, also telling me organizations were able to provide the medications for the son in their time of need.

“Fort Yuma, Rady Children's Hospital and they got together. My husband just he should be coming back hopefully within the next few hours. They got all of his uh his medications and plumbing we don't have his wheelchair and his walker, but we got everything else that he needs.”>

The family had a GoFundMe page set up for the son’s cancer treatment but now they are also using it to help with finding a new home for the 12 of them.

