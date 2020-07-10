Convicted sex offender arrested in Calexico

Top Stories

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say a convicted sex offender is arrested in Calexico after illegally entering the U.S.

Border Parol agents arrested the man Monday. Record checks revealed the 35-year-old man from Mexico, had a conviction on December 2010 for "Assault to commit mayhem/rape" out of Salinas, Calif.

The 35-year-old was sentenced to three years for his conviction.

A judge removed the man from the U.S. on October 18, 2011.

In the fiscal year 2020, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and removed 41 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges after entering the United States illegally.