YRMC receives helping hand from the Country’s top health department

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The severity of the surge in coronavirus cases is troubling, especially at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC). The hospital is welcoming healthcare providers from the United States Health and Human Services (HHS) – National Disaster Medical System (NDMS).

23 medical professionals from the Country’s top health department, have come to assist YRMC with our current surge of COVID-19 patients.

The teams are a combination of doctors, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists and respiratory therapists.

These positions are vital. Last week we reported on YRMC’s need for more people to fill these positions, including a third COVID unit.

[RELATED: YRMC hiring dozens of workers to keep up with demand]

NDMS team members also specialize in support areas such as information technology and communications.

They are typically employees who work at hospitals and fire departments, but serve through the NDMS for 14-21 days when their team is activated.

Don Hughes is the team's Commander.

“When we got here and we did our assessment and we were going through, specifically the icu unit and your coven floors that are here. You have sick people here, this is, this is very serious. when you look at the staff here from Yuma Regional Medical Center, you're looking at our staff, integrating yeah, I will tell you, we had to work hard together to get these patients to a good place right now, I think we're in the right direction to be in a good place," Hughes said.

The teams are serving in the ER, but mostly treating and caring for those in the COVID units and COVID ICU. They are also providing relief inside the lab.

These medical professionals have so much experience from several past instances. We are going to give you more background on this team, when you join us tonight at 10 P.M. on 13 On Your Side.