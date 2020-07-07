Update: APS works to fix three power outages in sweltering heat

Top Stories

Three areas now experiencing outages

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Public Service (APS) is working to restore power to dozens of homes. They've lost electricity at a time when the temperature is well above 100.

The power company blames problem with a cable for the first outage. It affects around 44 homes between 10th and 12th Streets and 21st Drive to Dora Avenue.

Then shortly after 5, APS was notified of a second outage affecting the area between 8th and 19th Streets and 4th and 3rd Avenues. Still no word on what caused that power cut.

Then, shortly after 6, APS learned of a third outage affecting the Foothills.

In all instances, APS will reimburse customers for up to 40-pounds of ice to help preserve their perishable foods. Receipts can be sent to:

System Outage Communications P.O. Box 53999 Sta. 3255 Phoenix AZ 85072-3999

KYMA.com will continue to monitor the situation and bring you updates as they become available.