Beware of “quarantine puppy” scam, warns BBB

Thousands lost as puppy scams increase during COVID-19 pandemic

(KYMA, KECY)-The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns of a recent spike in quarantine puppy scams. You heard that right!

With the pandemic, scammers keep finding ways to target people looking to add a new member to their family.

This gives scammers more opportunities to ask for money upfront. Scammers also make excuses as to why buyers can’t see the pet in person before heartbroken, would-be pet owners figure out they have been conned, says BBB.

BBB warns consumers as an increase in puppy scams have nearly doubled during the past few months. Victims claim to have lost hundreds to thousands of dollars in deposits, specialty crates, COVID-19 sanitation, insurance, shipping and other fees.

Since January 2020, BBB has received a total of 61 puppy scams reported on BBB Scam Tracker, and a loss of over $30k just in the Pacific Southwest region.

BBB recommends the following tips to avoid getting caught in this tear-jerking scam: