President Trump visits Yuma to assess border security

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As President Trump gears up his re-election campaign, he made a stop in Yuma. First thing on his agenda this morning, a round table on border security, one of his previous campaign focal points.

Those that attended include members of the president’s administration, as well as, state and local officials like Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, U.S. Senator Martha McSally, Yuma Mayor Doulas Nicholls, even Yuma Policee Department (YPD) Chief Susan Smith - attended the discussion.

The President showing off pictures of the wall, just south of us here in Yuma. Nearly 500 miles of wall will be completed by the end of the year, according to President Trump. 212 miles of this section have already been completed.

"This is the most powerful and comprehensive border wall structure anywhere in the world. It's got technology that nobody would even believe between sensors and cameras and everything else," the President said.

"But two things that have never changed. A wall and a wheel. We are gonna always have wheels. We are gonna always have walls. And we have the best security wall ever built and we'll have it completed very soon," Trump added.

After the roundtable, they headed to San Luis, where they toured the new section of wall. They commemorated the 200th completed mile of the new border. President Trump was quite impressed with the progress.

"It's really foolproof, it's solid steel, it's rebar and concrete inside the steel, so we have a very heavy concrete inside the steel, and inside the concrete we have rebar," President Trump said.

During the roundtable discussion, president trump noting the decrease in illegal activity at the border.

"During the past two months we have seen the lowest number of illegal border crossings in many years. Illegal immigration is down 84 percent from this time last year," Trump explained.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona have doubled in the last 15 days. During the visit today, most officials not wearing face coverings.

After the President left Yuma, he travelled to Phoenix, where he attended the "Students for Trump" Rally at Dream City Church. Masks we're not required for this rally, inside the church auditorium.