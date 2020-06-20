Yuma’s Mayor talks about why he voted against mask requirement

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, Yuma's Mayor voted against a temporary order making masks mandatory in all public spaces. Today he told News 11 why he took that position.

Mayor Doug Nicholls didn't do so because he agreed with the mandate, but rather because the majority of city council members did. Mayor Nicholls explained the thoughts behind his vote.

“My concern is not that I don't believe that mass will help because I do believe mass will help. I do believe we are in a position where we need to be doing something different. We need to double down we need to really focus on getting control that is, it's not that I don't believe any of that. It's just, I don't want to be overreaching as government either," the Mayor explained.

Councilwoman Leslie McClendon voted yes to mask-wearing in public areas. She says, the council faced a difficult choice, but they wanted to do the right thing for the citizens of Yuma. While she did not fully agree with the Mayor, McClendon says she appreciates him allowing the council to meet and present opinions.

“He did not want to punish anyone who is doing the right thing and and I agree with that. Um, each one of us has to make a decision that we think in our own personal selves is right for everybody. And he feels that by just recommending and mentioning it, that we should be feels that's the best scenario, and I value his opinion," McClendon said.

The Mayor does have the option of repealing or revising the order in two weeks. Nicholls tells me he will make the decision by using health department data, and monitoring daily trends. The city council will not have any say in that decision.

It also bears noting, unlike the county mandate, the city requirement only applies to outdoor spaces, not inside businesses.

Coming up tonight on News 11 Nightside at 10 - I touch on other details, with the Mayor, in regards to the mandate.