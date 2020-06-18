Woman attempting to avoid immigration checkpoint arrested

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-A woman is arrested along with two undocumented immigrants after trying to avoid the immigration checkpoint on Highway 95.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says on Monday evening, a black Mazda attempted to avoid the checkpoint as agents quickly began to chase the vehicle.

After a brief chase, agents pulled the vehicle over on Highway 95, 10 miles south of Quartzsite. However, the individuals in the vehicle attempted to escape.

The driver, a woman, and the two undocumented immigrants, both men, were apprehended by CBP. The vehicle was seized and the passengers were processed for immigration violations and sent back to Mexico.