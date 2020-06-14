Yuma Territorial Prison reopens with increased safety measures

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Territorial Prison State Park will finally reopen at 7 Monday morning. It's a long time coming, after postponing the date due to the pandemic.

“We got a little nervous because the numbers started jumping, but they don't seem like they're gonna be going down so it's like we got to eat,” said Mike Guertin.

An icon of old west history reopening, but things may feel a little different, as you take a walk through the gates of the prison where the Southwest's most hardened criminals were once locked up.

Mike Guertin is the Manager of the Yuma Territorial Prison.

“For opening we're putting sanitation all over the place we'll have about six stations will be wearing having the guests were mass will supply the mass when they're inside the buildings. And basically, we'll go back to normal operations disinfecting as soon as someone leaves will be disinfecting the areas,” Guertin said.

“We took away half the chairs in the media room and we set it up if you're traveling, if you're traveling the same car you could sit together, but we haven't space for one twos threes, fours and up to eight people into a row. And the other part is we're going to have people stage inside for social distancing,” he adds.

Guertin explains why this may be the best time to reopen.

“I only expect we're not going to have a high, high numbers, so it'll be actually good that we're opening this time a year.”

Nonetheless, the staff grateful to continue sharing Yuma's colorful, criminal past at the territorial prison.

“We're just so glad that we're gonna open up again to all of our staff to think it's really, really gonna open. We'll be happy to see all the guests come back through,” the Manager said.

It's companion property, The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, will re-open Tuesday morning at 9. Staffers there will also encourage social distancing, and hand sanitizing. Be aware, if you want to go inside any of the buildings, either at the prison, or at the crossing, you will be required to wear a mask.

Although the prison is opening back up, it will not be conducting guided tours for the guests during the pandemic.