Border agents seize $156K of meth at Highway 86

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- A man is arrested at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint after agents found 83 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection say a canine alerted to the man's Ford Explorer as he approached the checkpoint. The 57-year-old driver was sent to secondary for further investigation.

While in secondary inspection, agents found 76 packages of meth hidden in the dashboard, all four doors, and the two rear quarter panels of the vehicle.

CBP says the drugs have an estimated value of $156,000.

The 57-year-old driver, a United States citizen, the drugs, and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).