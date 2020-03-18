YMCA offers emergency childcare during school closures

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Yuma Family YMCA offers full-day child care services for kids ages 5-12.

YMCA said childcare will be at the Main Yuma Branch and at the Somerton Youth Center.



Main Branch:

Starts 3/17

Hours: 6:30am-6:00pm

Price: $150/wk for members & $205/wk for nonmembers financial assistance (F/A) is available for families.

Meals: Breakfast & Lunch provided

Capacity: 150 kids

Main Branch:

Starts 3/16 at noon

Hours: 7:30am-5:30pm

Price: $45/wk for all students. F/A is not offered for this discounted price

Meals: Breakfast & Lunch provided

Capacity: 100 kids



Registration forms are available at both locations.



For more information, e-mail annieclary@vosymca.org, call 928-317-0522 or stop by the YMCA for more information.