YMCA offers emergency childcare during school closures
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Yuma Family YMCA offers full-day child care services for kids ages 5-12.
YMCA said childcare will be at the Main Yuma Branch and at the Somerton Youth Center.
Main Branch:
Starts 3/17
Hours: 6:30am-6:00pm
Price: $150/wk for members & $205/wk for nonmembers financial assistance (F/A) is available for families.
Meals: Breakfast & Lunch provided
Capacity: 150 kids
Main Branch:
Starts 3/16 at noon
Hours: 7:30am-5:30pm
Price: $45/wk for all students. F/A is not offered for this discounted price
Meals: Breakfast & Lunch provided
Capacity: 100 kids
Registration forms are available at both locations.
For more information, e-mail annieclary@vosymca.org, call 928-317-0522 or stop by the YMCA for more information.
