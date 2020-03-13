Skip to Content
Top Stories
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
Published 7:31 am

VIDEO: Fight breaks out between undocumented immigrants near Yuma

YUMA SECTOR
CBP

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Two men violently assaulted a man and a woman near Yuma, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP said the two men are from Mexico, while the other individuals were part of a group of 13 Cubans and Brazilians attempting to enter the U.S. through Yuma.

According to CBP, crossing illegally into the U.S. is very dangerous, especially when criminal elements operate in the same areas.

Crime / Immigration / News / Yuma County

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply