VIDEO: Fight breaks out between undocumented immigrants near Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Two men violently assaulted a man and a woman near Yuma, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP said the two men are from Mexico, while the other individuals were part of a group of 13 Cubans and Brazilians attempting to enter the U.S. through Yuma.

According to CBP, crossing illegally into the U.S. is very dangerous, especially when criminal elements operate in the same areas.