Couple arrested after firing shots in the air in SLRC

Top Stories

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY)- A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday after firing shots in the air in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora.

El Imparcial said the man is from Yuma and the woman from Sonora.

Police said they received several 911 calls in regards to a couple firing shots in the air near Colonia Federal.

According to police, the man and the woman fled the scene in a 2014 Dodge Journey with Arizona license plates but were shortly arrested.

After searching the vehicle, police found a firearm.

Both were arrested and turned over to the Attorney General's Office for prosecution.