IID honors National Ag Day

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors honor National Ag Day during its board meeting Tuesday.

Local farmers and growers providing food products for the United States and the world have celebrated for the past 47 years.

IID reports National Ag Day will be marked on March 24.

In noting the significance of agriculture, board members presented the Imperial Valley farming community, Imperial County Farm Bureau, Imperial Valley Vegetable Growers Association, Imperial Valley Water and others, with an IID resolution observing National Ag Day.

National Ag Day's theme is "Food Brings Everyone to the Table."

“Imperial County’s agricultural sector is among the most productive in the world and has consistently ranked in the top 10 counties in agricultural production within California,” said IID Board President Norma Sierra Galindo.

“We are proud to support this nationwide effort to tell the story of American agriculture and its continuing importance to the daily life of all Americans.”