YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Arizona @ Work presents a Job and Resource Fair Thursday, March 12 from 4:30-6 p.m., at the Goodwill Career Center.

Some of the opportunities are teaching, counseling, transportation, tutoring, substitute teaching custodial, paraprofessional, student nutrition, and more.

Goodwill Career Center is located at 3097 S. 8th Avenue.

To pre-register click here.