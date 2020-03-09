Teacher of the Year semi-finalists named

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Two semi-finalists for the annual Yuma County Teacher of the Year have been selected.

Yuma School District One (YSDO) recognizes Keishla Felsdenthal from G.W. Carver Elementary and Linda Bergman from Rolle Elementary as the semi-finalists for Teacher of the Year.

According to YSDO, semi-finalists are asked to submit a video and essay, as well as participate in a second interview.

Among many teachers in Yuma County, District One had 31 teachers who were nominated for this recognition.

All-District One nominees will be recognized at this month’s Governing Board Meeting on March 9th, and each will receive a personalized plaque to commemorate their nomination.