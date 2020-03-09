Hit-and-run driver strikes 3 people after leaving nightclub in SLRC

Top Stories

Police say one of the victims is in critical condition

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Mexico (KYMA, KECY)- Three people were struck and injured by a vehicle after leaving a nightclub early Sunday morning in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico.

Tribuna de San Luis reports the victims were transferred by ambulance to the border and later hospitalized in Yuma, for medical care.

Reports say the driver of a Jeep Cherokee lost control of the steering wheel and struck the victims as they were leaving a nightclub located between Avenida Obregon and Calle 22 and 23.

After striking the victims, the driver then crashed into another vehicle.

According to Tribuna de San Luis, the driver of the Jeep fled the scene and is still on the loose.

The Transit Department in San Luis asks that pedestrians should take extra precautions when crossing the streets to prevent similar accidents from happening.