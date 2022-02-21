Huntington Beach Police officer killed in helicopter crash

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - In California, a police officer who was hurt in a deadly helicopter crash is now out of the hospital.

The Huntington Beach Police Airship went down Saturday night in shallow water near Newport Beach.

Investigators say officer Nicholas Vella died in the crash.

His partner, a 16-year-veteran, is recovering from his injuries.

Officers were responding to a fight-disturbance call at the time.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused the helicopter to crash.